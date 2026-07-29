Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice
Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice
Beethoven’s Op. 18 string quartets reveal a composer forging his own musical identity, while Sally Beamish’s Opus California demonstrates how these early quartets continue to inspire fresh artistic voices today.
Student tickets are free.
Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap PlaceSan Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132