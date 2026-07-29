Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice
Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice
Beethoven’s Op. 18 string quartets reveal a composer forging his own musical identity, while Sally Beamish’s Opus California demonstrates how these early quartets continue to inspire fresh artistic voices today.
Student tickets are free.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
11093 Bandera RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78250