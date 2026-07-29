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Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice

Beethoven in Context: Finding His Voice

Beethoven’s Op. 18 string quartets reveal a composer forging his own musical identity, while Sally Beamish’s Opus California demonstrates how these early quartets continue to inspire fresh artistic voices today.
Student tickets are free.

First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
0-$20
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Camerata San Antonio
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
800 Jefferson St
Kerrville, Texas 78028
830 321-0303
matelp@hotmail.com
https://hillcountrychorale.org