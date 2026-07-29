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Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit

Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit

Discover the musical world that shaped Beethoven through masterworks by Haydn, Mozart, and Weber. These composers laid the foundation for the innovations that would forever transform classical music.

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Camerata San Antonio
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
11093 Bandera Road
San Antonio, Texas 78250