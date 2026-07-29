Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
Discover the musical world that shaped Beethoven through masterworks by Haydn, Mozart, and Weber. These composers laid the foundation for the innovations that would forever transform classical music.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
11093 Bandera RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78250