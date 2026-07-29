Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations
Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations
Discover the musical world that shaped Beethoven through masterworks by Haydn, Mozart, and Weber. These composers laid the foundation for the innovations that would forever transform classical music.
Student tickets are free for all programs.
Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap PlaceSan Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132