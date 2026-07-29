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Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations

Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations

Discover the musical world that shaped Beethoven through masterworks by Haydn, Mozart, and Weber. These composers laid the foundation for the innovations that would forever transform classical music.

Student tickets are free for all programs.

Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Camerata San Antonio
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132
https://www.cecsa.org