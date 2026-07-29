Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations
Beethoven in Context: Classical Foundations
Discover the musical world that shaped Beethoven through masterworks by Haydn, Mozart, and Weber. These composers laid the foundation for the innovations that would forever transform classical music.
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
0-$20
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
800 Jefferson StKerrville, Texas 78028
830 321-0303
matelp@hotmail.com