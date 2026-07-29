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Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle

Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle

Meet the composers who influenced Beethoven—and those he inspired—through music by his teacher Albrechtsberger, mentor Haydn, contemporary Hummel, and student Ferdinand Ries. Together, their works reveal the vibrant artistic community surrounding one of history’s greatest composers.

Student tickets are free.

Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Camerata San Antonio
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132
https://www.cecsa.org