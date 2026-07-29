Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle
Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle
Meet the composers who influenced Beethoven—and those he inspired—through music by his teacher Albrechtsberger, mentor Haydn, contemporary Hummel, and student Ferdinand Ries. Together, their works reveal the vibrant artistic community surrounding one of history’s greatest composers.
Student tickets are free.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
11093 Bandera RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78250