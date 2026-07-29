Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle
Beethoven in Context: Beethoven's Circle
Meet the composers who influenced Beethoven—and those he inspired—through music by his teacher Albrechtsberger, mentor Haydn, contemporary Hummel, and student Ferdinand Ries. Together, their works reveal the vibrant artistic community surrounding one of history’s greatest composers.
Student tickets are free.
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
0-$20
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
First Presbyterian Church Kerrville
800 Jefferson StKerrville, Texas 78028
830 321-0303
matelp@hotmail.com