Basic Car Care: Tires and Coolant

Enjoy this two-part basic car care series! In part 1, learn how to check tire pressure and tread condition, how to determine which coolant to use and how to check levels on the coolant reservoir, basic safety tips and more! Part 2 will be held Tue, July 28 at 6pm and will cover the car battery and filters.

Programs will begin with a presentation inside and will move outside for a show-and-tell, including time for a Q&A. The target audience is adults and teens aged 16-18. No registration required.