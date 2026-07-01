Basic Car Care: Tires and Coolant
Basic Car Care: Tires and Coolant
Enjoy this two-part basic car care series! In part 1, learn how to check tire pressure and tread condition, how to determine which coolant to use and how to check levels on the coolant reservoir, basic safety tips and more! Part 2 will be held Tue, July 28 at 6pm and will cover the car battery and filters.
Programs will begin with a presentation inside and will move outside for a show-and-tell, including time for a Q&A. The target audience is adults and teens aged 16-18. No registration required.
Thousand Oaks Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov