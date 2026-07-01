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Basic Car Care: Battery and Filters

Basic Car Care: Battery and Filters

Learn how to check a battery for corrosion and how to attach jumper cables properly, what types of filters cars have and when to change them, basic safety tips and more!

Programs will begin with a presentation inside and will move outside for a show-and-tell, including time for a Q&A. The target audience is adults and teens aged 16-18. No registration required.

Thousand Oaks Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
www.mysapl.org