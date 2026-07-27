Basic Car Care
Basic Car Care
In this presentation, you'll learn how to check tire pressure and tread condition, how to determine which coolant to use and how to check levels on the coolant reservoir. We’ll also cover how to check a battery for corrosion and how to attach jumper cables properly, what types of filters cars have and when to change them, basic safety tips and more!
This will be a presentation and a show and tell. The program is intended for teens and adults.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210