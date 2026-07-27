© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Basic Car Care

Basic Car Care

In this presentation, you'll learn how to check tire pressure and tread condition, how to determine which coolant to use and how to check levels on the coolant reservoir. We’ll also cover how to check a battery for corrosion and how to attach jumper cables properly, what types of filters cars have and when to change them, basic safety tips and more!

This will be a presentation and a show and tell. The program is intended for teens and adults.

Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210