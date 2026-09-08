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Bargains on Broadway (BoB)

Bargains on Broadway (BoB)

On October 10th, the Lion’s Field Council is holding “Bargains on Broadway” or “B.O.B.” a giant parking lot sale.

Items available for purchase include a large number and variety of Plants, Clothing, Household Items, Furniture, Crafts, Knicknacks, Art, Jewery, Tools, and a variety of other items.

Proceeds are used to fund adult and senior programs at Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center.
The event will be held from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 10 at the Lions Field Center, 2809 Broadway (southwest corner of Mulberry and Broadway).

Lions Field Adult Recreation Center
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lion's Field Council
210-207-5380
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities/Buildings-Centers/Lions-Field-Adult-and-Senior-Center
Lions Field Adult Recreation Center
2809 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2102075380
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Parks-Facilities/All-Parks-Facilities/Parks-Facilities-Details/ArtMID/14820/ArticleID/2878/Lions-Field-Adult-and-Senior-Center?Park=&amp;Facility=4