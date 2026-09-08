Bargains on Broadway (BoB)

On October 10th, the Lion’s Field Council is holding “Bargains on Broadway” or “B.O.B.” a giant parking lot sale.

Items available for purchase include a large number and variety of Plants, Clothing, Household Items, Furniture, Crafts, Knicknacks, Art, Jewery, Tools, and a variety of other items.

Proceeds are used to fund adult and senior programs at Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center.

The event will be held from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 10 at the Lions Field Center, 2809 Broadway (southwest corner of Mulberry and Broadway).

