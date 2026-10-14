© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ballet San Antonio presents Dracula

Ballet San Antonio presents Dracula

Experience Ballet San Antonio’s full-length Dracula—a haunting, visually stunning production that brings gothic romance and supernatural intrigue to life through powerful choreography and cinematic storytelling. Featuring the company’s professional dancers, this unforgettable performance weaves a tale of passion, fate, and immortality.

The production will be performed on the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets to “Dracula” are on sale now and may be purchased online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle). Box Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Tickets are only valid if purchased through the Tobin Center Box Office or Tobin Center website.

H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
$24-$145
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ballet San Antonio
(210) 439-5743
info@balletsanantonio.org
https://balletsanantonio.org/
H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Cir
San Antonio, Texas 78205