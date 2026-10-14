Ballet San Antonio presents Dracula

Experience Ballet San Antonio’s full-length Dracula—a haunting, visually stunning production that brings gothic romance and supernatural intrigue to life through powerful choreography and cinematic storytelling. Featuring the company’s professional dancers, this unforgettable performance weaves a tale of passion, fate, and immortality.

The production will be performed on the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets to “Dracula” are on sale now and may be purchased online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle). Box Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Tickets are only valid if purchased through the Tobin Center Box Office or Tobin Center website.