Ballet Folklorico de Mexico

Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations to the modern era. The Ballet is permanently in residence at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, and has choreographed over 120 ballets, comprised of 60 folk dancers and musicians who continue to perform extensively across Mexico and abroad. The company has reached over 45 million spectators worldwide and has received countless awards and accolades, positioning itself as the premier folkloric dance ensemble in Mexico and around the world.