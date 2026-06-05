Bad Guys 2 - Friday Night Flicks
Bad Guys 2 - Friday Night Flicks
🎥: Bad Guys 2
📍: Mission County Park I - 6030 Padre Dr.
🍿: Concessions will be available
🌙Movie will start at dusk
Lights, camera, summer fun! Join Bexar County Parks for Friday Night Flicks, our FREE outdoor movie series happening all summer long. Enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen! ✨
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people for an unforgettable evening at the park. Concessions will be available with snacks and treats available for purchase during the movie.
📌 What to Bring: Blankets, lawn chairs, family & friends
Mark your calendars and join us for a movie night under the stars!
🎟️ Can’t make this showing? Check out the full summer lineup at:
🌐 www.bexar.org/parkmovies
Mission County Park 1
Free
08:25 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
Mission County Park 1
6030 Padre DrSan Antonio, Texas 78214
2103357275
Parks@bexar.org