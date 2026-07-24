© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Back to School Splash Bash

Back to School Splash Bash

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a day of fun on the last days of summer break. Play games to win a backpack full of school supplies! Refreshments will be provided.

FREE
August 1, 2026
Monterrey Park Pool
5919 W. Commerce
1 - 3 p.m.

Appropriate swimwear required.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Monterrey Park Pool
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Monterrey Park Pool
5919 W Commerce
San Antonio, Texas 78237
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities/Parks/Directory/Monterrey-Park