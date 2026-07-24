Back to School Splash Bash
Back to School Splash Bash
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a day of fun on the last days of summer break. Play games to win a backpack full of school supplies! Refreshments will be provided.
FREE
August 1, 2026
Monterrey Park Pool
5919 W. Commerce
1 - 3 p.m.
Appropriate swimwear required.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Monterrey Park Pool
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Monterrey Park Pool
5919 W CommerceSan Antonio, Texas 78237