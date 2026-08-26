Bachman-Turner Overdrive: No Speed Limit Tour 2027l

In 2023, Randy Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the legendary rock n’ roll band behind worldwide hits such as “Takin’ Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”. After headlining successful tours in Canada and the US in 2024 and 2025, BTO continues its momentum with the No Speed Limit Tour in 2027, following Bachman’s acclaimed outing with former bandmate Burton Cummings as The Guess Who. Led by Bachman, BTO has recently revamped its lineup. “BTO has truly become a family band again,” Bachman exclaims. “My son, Tal Bachman on guitar, my daughter-in-law, KoKo Bachman on drums, and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever. We’re playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. The BTO sound is BACK!” Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music. Bachman first scored success with his band The Guess Who in 1965 performing the song “Shakin' All Over.” The Guess Who went on an unprecedented run of 5 singles that each sold a million copies, all the product of the gold-plated Randy Bachman-Burton Cummings songwriting team. By 1970, The Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian recording industry to that point, even outselling the Beatles that year. Their hits included “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “No Time,” “No Sugar Tonight,” and “American Woman.” Randy's success with Bachman-Turner Overdrive would eclipse his earlier triumphs and give him yet another run at the pop music charts. Monstrous hits for the band included “Let it Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Takin' Care of Business,” “Hey You,” “Looking Out for #1,” “Four Wheel Drive” and “You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet” which reached #1 in over 20 countries. Randy's career has been built upon his unstoppable drive to work at creating music. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.