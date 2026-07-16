Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza
Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza
Aye, No! is a play by Chicana writer Liz Coronado-Castillo that explores themes of sexual identity, cultural collision, and family acceptance in a small border town.
The story follows Alicia, a young woman who returns home from college to visit her family in a small Texas border town. She brings along her friend, Cathy, intending to introduce her to her family.
Performance Dates:
OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, August 28, 2026 -7:30PM
TEATRO PA’ TODOS: Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 7:30PM
MATINEE: Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 2:30PM
Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 7:30PM
ASL NIGHT: Friday, September 4, 2026 - 7:30PM
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 7:30PM
CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 2:30PM
Say Sí
$20-$35
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Teatro Audaz San Antonio