Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza

Aye, No! is a play by Chicana writer Liz Coronado-Castillo that explores themes of sexual identity, cultural collision, and family acceptance in a small border town.

The story follows Alicia, a young woman who returns home from college to visit her family in a small Texas border town. She brings along her friend, Cathy, intending to introduce her to her family.

Performance Dates:

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, August 28, 2026 -7:30PM

TEATRO PA’ TODOS: Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 7:30PM

MATINEE: Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 2:30PM

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 7:30PM

ASL NIGHT: Friday, September 4, 2026 - 7:30PM

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 7:30PM

CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 2:30PM