Get ready for a slithering, scaly adventure at the library! The Austin Reptile Show is an exciting and educational program for families featuring a variety of live reptiles from around the world. During the show, participants will learn fascinating facts about these amazing creatures and how they live. At the end of the program (time permitting), guests will have the chance to come up and see the reptiles up close.

THIS PROGRAM WILL BE REPEATED AT 11:30AM.