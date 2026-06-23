Audaz to the MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio – This is comedy without limits. This is storytelling without fear.

This ain’t your abuela’s theatre! It’s fast, fearless, and Audaz to the MAXX – where bold comedy meets cabaret flair, local flavor, and sharp commentary. This monthly sketch comedy series blends SNL-style energy with puro San Anto flavor. Season 2 launches June 24, with additional performances throughout the summer and fall.

Performance dates: June 24, July 29, Sept. 30, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (lobby opens at 6:30 p.m.)

