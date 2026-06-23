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Audaz to the MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio – This is comedy without limits. This is storytelling without fear.

Audaz to the MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio – This is comedy without limits. This is storytelling without fear.

This ain’t your abuela’s theatre! It’s fast, fearless, and Audaz to the MAXX – where bold comedy meets cabaret flair, local flavor, and sharp commentary. This monthly sketch comedy series blends SNL-style energy with puro San Anto flavor. Season 2 launches June 24, with additional performances throughout the summer and fall.

Performance dates: June 24, July 29, Sept. 30, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (lobby opens at 6:30 p.m.)

Say Si
VIP Admission: $35 General Admission: $25 Students, Military, Seniors &amp; Educators: $20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teatro Audaz
http://www.teatroaudaz.com.
Say Si
1310 S. Brazos St
San Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 201-4950
info@saysi.org
https://saysi.org/