Artist Forum: Your Art, Public

This panel discussion will feature:

Panelists:

Ronney Stevens - Artist

Angela Weddle - Artist

Ashley Perez - Artist/instructor

Diana Kersey - Artist/instructor

Moderator: Diana Kersey

There will be an opportunity to receive free headshots before the event. TPR Artist Forums are presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.

Doors & Headshots | 6pm

Panel | 7pm