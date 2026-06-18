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Artist Forum: Your Art, Public

Artist Forum: Your Art, Public

This panel discussion will feature:

Panelists:

Ronney Stevens - Artist

Angela Weddle - Artist

Ashley Perez - Artist/instructor

Diana Kersey - Artist/instructor

Moderator: Diana Kersey

There will be an opportunity to receive free headshots before the event. TPR Artist Forums are presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.

Doors & Headshots | 6pm
Panel | 7pm

Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977
https://www.tpr.org/