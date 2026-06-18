Artist Forum: Your Art, Public
Artist Forum: Your Art, Public
This panel discussion will feature:
Panelists:
Ronney Stevens - Artist
Angela Weddle - Artist
Ashley Perez - Artist/instructor
Diana Kersey - Artist/instructor
Moderator: Diana Kersey
There will be an opportunity to receive free headshots before the event. TPR Artist Forums are presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.
Doors & Headshots | 6pm
Panel | 7pm
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977