Artisan Markets @Arboretum San Antonio Southeast Side Fall Fest

Introducing Artisan Markets@ Arboretum San Antonio presented by Monte Viejo Event Services! Happening once a month in the Fall and Spring!

Introducing Artisan Markets@ Arboretum San Antonio presented by Monte Viejo Event Services!

Starting September 2026, Monte Viejo Event Services will begin hosting monthly vendor markets showcasing all the amazing small businesses our city has to offer. In partnership with the folks of Arboretum San Antonio, we will establish these markets on the Southeast Side of San Antonio under a canopy of trees with each month having its own signature theme. Feel free to visit our website anytime to see our other market location and all events set for Fall 2026 and for 2027!

The month of October we celebrate by welcoming all to the Southeast Side Fall Fest Vendor Market! Come out and shop many unique vendors, from resources to sweet treats, artisan jewelry, handmade items, and so much more!

Interested in becoming a vendor, visit our website for more information - https://monteviejocommunityevents.com/about-us