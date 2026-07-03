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Artisan Markets@Arboretum San Antonio 5th Annual Holiday Market in the Park

Artisan Markets@Arboretum San Antonio 5th Annual Holiday Market in the Park

Join us for some unique crafts, baked goods, gift ideas, delicious food & music at our annual Holiday Market in the Park!

Ready to get your Holiday shopping on!

Join us for some fabulous unique crafts and gift ideas at our Holiday Market in the Park! We will be soliciting for vendors of all types for this Holiday themed event so artists crafters bakers small businesses that want to promote their services come join us!

We will have Holiday music playing by local station 101.9, FREE Santa Claus Meet & Greet photo ops for families along with some good food & shopping to enjoy for a few hours on Saturday!

If you are interested in being an event Sponsors or Vendors for this and future events, feel free to email our event coordinator at MonteViejoEventServices@gmail.com to find out how!

Arboretum San Antonio
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monte Viejo Event Services
210-488-2590
monteviejoeventservices@gmail.com
https://monteviejocommunityevents.com/about-us
Arboretum San Antonio
4226 SE Military Dr
San Antonio , Texas 78222
2094012892
jacirandel@bexarbranches.org