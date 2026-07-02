Artisan Markets @Arboretum SA 3rd Annual Back to School Vendor Market

Let's kick off the start of another great school year by shopping local small businesses at Arboretum San Antonio!

Let's help kick off the start of another great school year by shopping local small businesses!

Come out to shop some amazing local small business vendors as well as speak with resource vendors local to San Antonio. We will also have some city reps at this event should you have any questions on available resources provided to all.

We are now in partnership with Arboretum San Antonio and our markets will be hosted on the Arboretum grounds for easier access, better visibility and higher traffic area all while supporting this AMAZING non-profit in the heart of the Southeast Side!! This event happens Rain or Shine as this is an outdoor event for all so come prepared for our crazy Texas weather!

Visit the website to see what vendors have already signed up as well as for the most up-to-date information - https://monteviejocommunityevents.com/back-to-school-market

If you are interested in becoming a vendor or to be added to our Vendor Email list, contact us at MonteViejoEventServices@gmail.com.

REMINDER: Monte Viejo Event Services is the only coordinator for this market we don't use PayPal/Venmo to collect and ONLY use the above email address. DO NOT trust anyone else claiming to be with my organization & always feel free to email me to confirm!!