Art Song Evening

You’re invited to an evening of Art Songs exploring love, loss, grief, and the beauty of nature.

We’ve commissioned original arrangements by Ben Tibbetts of some of our favorite songs by Beach, Debussy, de Falla, Fauré, Powell, Price, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, and Strauss.

Acclaimed mezzo-soprano Liz Cass joins Barbara George, cello, and Vivienne Spy, piano, for an unforgettable evening of exquisite poetry set to beautiful music.

Come experience the power and beauty of the human voice, cello, and piano in an intimate program filled with passion, longing, tenderness, and wonder.

Tickets and more information available at mymusicalofferings.org Tickets may also be purchased at the door.