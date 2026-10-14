Art Song Evening
Art Song Evening
You’re invited to an evening of Art Songs exploring love, loss, grief, and the beauty of nature.
We’ve commissioned original arrangements by Ben Tibbetts of some of our favorite songs by Beach, Debussy, de Falla, Fauré, Powell, Price, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, and Strauss.
Acclaimed mezzo-soprano Liz Cass joins Barbara George, cello, and Vivienne Spy, piano, for an unforgettable evening of exquisite poetry set to beautiful music.
Come experience the power and beauty of the human voice, cello, and piano in an intimate program filled with passion, longing, tenderness, and wonder.
Tickets and more information available at mymusicalofferings.org Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
St George Episcopal Church
$25 $10 student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Musical Offerings
Artist Group Info
Barbara George
Barbara@barbaracello.com
St George Episcopal Church
6904 West AveSan Antonio, Texas 78213
210 342-4261
kearle@saintgeorgechurch.org