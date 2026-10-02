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Around the World in 48 Minutes

Around the World in 48 Minutes

Take a whirlwind musical journey with the San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble in Around the World in 48 Minutes. This exciting concert features music inspired by cultures and destinations from across the globe, highlighted by the world premiere of Elegy 137 by composer Lee Jackson—a powerful and moving tribute inspired by the Central Texas floods. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of music, reflection, and community.

Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
Free
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
http://www.sacwe.org
Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
One University Way
San Antonio, Texas 78224
2107841000
https://www.tamusa.edu/festival-de-cascarones/index.html