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Any Body Home?

Any Body Home?

Real estate broker Susan Strathcona wants to hold an open house, sell a condo and earn her commission. Frustrating her attempts are the owner’s fiancé who is bursting to prove his masculinity; the little old sex-pot next door with her deadly herbs and a scorpion named “Shirley”; the international police on the trail of the mysterious “Phantom” and a rival real estate agent who will don any disguise in his attempts to steal the listing. Oh, yes. And the owner—who is dead and laid out on the sofa! An uproariously funny farce.

Boerne Community Theatre
$20-$24
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boerne Community Theatre
830-249-9166
http://www.boernetheatre.org
Boerne Community Theatre
907 E. Blanco
Boerne, Texas 78006
830-249-9166