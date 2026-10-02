An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are bringing their LIVE show on the road. This intimate show, with the powerhouse duo, will be packed with David’s Hits from CHICAGO, WHITNEY HOUSTON, CELINE DION, JOSH GROBAN, MICHAEL BUBLE etc. and Katharine’s biggest songs from AMERICAN IDOL, SMASH and WAITRESS. Plus some of their favorites that they just love!