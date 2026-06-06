An Evening of Poetry: Lisha Adela García Book Launch & Signing

Join us for an evening of poetry, community, and “creation medicine” to celebrate the release of Lisha Adela García’s new poetry collection, Prayers to the Saint of Impossible Situations.

Violeta Garza will emcee the event, which will feature a live reading by Lisha Adela García, Carmen Calatayud, and Alejandra Sanchez Alanis, followed by a discussion on the book's themes and inspiration led by Natalia Treviño and Carmen Tafolla.

Guests will also enjoy live music by Rita Ortiz "La Golondrina," a book signing, and light refreshments.