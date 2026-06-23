Amigos of the American Independence: 7th Annual Remembrance of Coahuiltecans and Tejanos in the American Independence
Amigos of the American Independence: 7th Annual Remembrance of Coahuiltecans and Tejanos in the American Independence
Experience a powerful musical voyage with Los Inocentes as they reveal the untold stories of the American Revolution. Discover the bravery of the Coahuiltecan and Tejanos, the vaqueros who drove thousands of cattle from the San Antonio Missions to the Gulf Coast. By supplying the armies of General Bernardo de Gálvez, these unsung heroes crossed unforgiving terrain to change the course of history.
Mission Concepcion
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Los Inocentes / Avenida Guadalupe Association
2107738069
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Binisa Zentella
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com
Mission Concepcion
807 Mission Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78210
2107738069
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com