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Amigos of the American Independence: 7th Annual Remembrance of Coahuiltecans and Tejanos in the American Independence

Amigos of the American Independence: 7th Annual Remembrance of Coahuiltecans and Tejanos in the American Independence

Experience a powerful musical voyage with Los Inocentes as they reveal the untold stories of the American Revolution. Discover the bravery of the Coahuiltecan and Tejanos, the vaqueros who drove thousands of cattle from the San Antonio Missions to the Gulf Coast. By supplying the armies of General Bernardo de Gálvez, these unsung heroes crossed unforgiving terrain to change the course of history.

Mission Concepcion
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Los Inocentes / Avenida Guadalupe Association
2107738069
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com
http://los Inocentes Facebook

Artist Group Info

Binisa Zentella
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/losinocentesgroup
Mission Concepcion
807 Mission Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2107738069
losinocentesmail@yahoo.com
facebook.com/losinocentesgroup