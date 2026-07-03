American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (Closing Night) Part of the 47th CineFestival San Antonio
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (Closing Night) Part of the 47th CineFestival San Antonio
Celebrate the closing night of the 47th CineFestival San Antonio with American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez, a documentary honoring the legendary playwright, filmmaker, and activist whose work helped shape Chicano storytelling and American theater.
Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the 47th CineFestival takes place July 9–12 and is the nation's longest-running Latino film festival, showcasing Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema through screenings, filmmaker conversations, and cultural events.
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
Individual tickets are available for this screening. CineFestival All-Access Passes ($40) offer the best value and include admission to all festival screenings. To avoid online processing fees, tickets and passes may also be purchased at the Carver Community Cultural Center Box Office during regular business hours.
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
Artist Group Info
donna708027@gmail.com
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. HackberrySan Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org