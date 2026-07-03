American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (Closing Night) Part of the 47th CineFestival San Antonio

Celebrate the closing night of the 47th CineFestival San Antonio with American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez, a documentary honoring the legendary playwright, filmmaker, and activist whose work helped shape Chicano storytelling and American theater.

Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the 47th CineFestival takes place July 9–12 and is the nation's longest-running Latino film festival, showcasing Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema through screenings, filmmaker conversations, and cultural events.