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American Miniatures - Pride of San Antonio Chamber Orchestra

American Miniatures - Pride of San Antonio Chamber Orchestra

The orchestra is back!
Come out for an evening of energetic, charming, and patriotic pieces by American composers.

Selections include:
- Plink, Plank, Plunk! by Leroy Anderson
- Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber
- Hoe Down by Aaron Copland
- Lullaby by George Gershwin
- Rhythmic Variations on Two Ancient Hymns by Howard Hanson
- Wildwood by David Michael Hyde
- Maple Leaf Rag by Scott Joplin

July 11 at 7pm at Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson Ave

Admission is FREE; donations are welcomed

Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pride of San Antonio Showband
8305706772
info@prideofsashowband.org
https://www.prideofsashowband.org/
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78201
https://www.woodlawnpointesa.org/