American Miniatures - Pride of San Antonio Chamber Orchestra
American Miniatures - Pride of San Antonio Chamber Orchestra
The orchestra is back!
Come out for an evening of energetic, charming, and patriotic pieces by American composers.
Selections include:
- Plink, Plank, Plunk! by Leroy Anderson
- Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber
- Hoe Down by Aaron Copland
- Lullaby by George Gershwin
- Rhythmic Variations on Two Ancient Hymns by Howard Hanson
- Wildwood by David Michael Hyde
- Maple Leaf Rag by Scott Joplin
July 11 at 7pm at Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson Ave
Admission is FREE; donations are welcomed
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pride of San Antonio Showband
8305706772
info@prideofsashowband.org
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson AveSan Antonio, Texas 78201