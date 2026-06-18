American Miniatures - Pride of San Antonio Chamber Orchestra

The orchestra is back!

Come out for an evening of energetic, charming, and patriotic pieces by American composers.

Selections include:

- Plink, Plank, Plunk! by Leroy Anderson

- Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

- Hoe Down by Aaron Copland

- Lullaby by George Gershwin

- Rhythmic Variations on Two Ancient Hymns by Howard Hanson

- Wildwood by David Michael Hyde

- Maple Leaf Rag by Scott Joplin

July 11 at 7pm at Woodlawn Pointe Community Center

702 Donaldson Ave

Admission is FREE; donations are welcomed