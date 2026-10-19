American Desserts & Champagne Featuring Meghan Picerno
American Desserts & Champagne Featuring Meghan Picerno
Join Agarita and Clementine for an intimate evening of live music, American desserts and champagne at the Agarita Loft in San Antonio.
Opera and Broadway star Meghan Picerno will perform an evening of American song and musical storytelling, paired with iconic American desserts created by Clementine Pastry Chef Elise Russ and champagne.
This special event is part of a three-part collaboration bringing together live music and culinary experiences.
Agarita Loft
$75.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Agarita
3109804971
agaritachamberplayers@gmail.com