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American Desserts & Champagne Featuring Meghan Picerno

American Desserts & Champagne Featuring Meghan Picerno

Join Agarita and Clementine for an intimate evening of live music, American desserts and champagne at the Agarita Loft in San Antonio.

Opera and Broadway star Meghan Picerno will perform an evening of American song and musical storytelling, paired with iconic American desserts created by Clementine Pastry Chef Elise Russ and champagne.

This special event is part of a three-part collaboration bringing together live music and culinary experiences.

Agarita Loft
$75.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Agarita
3109804971
agaritachamberplayers@gmail.com
https://www.agarita.org/
Agarita Loft
724 S. Alamo St. #2
San Antonio, Texas 78205
https://agarita.org/2627