Alfredo Rodriguez Band feat. Pedrito Martinez

Cuban Roots. Global Rhythms. Unforgettable Energy

This evening brings together two Grammy-nominated, Cuban-born artists who will leave audiences completely mesmerized by their fearless, energetic and virtuosic playing. Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez have each forged deeply personal musical journeys, blending Cuban traditions with global influences that reflect the rich diversity and enduring spirit of their homeland’s music. Rodriguez emerged from a famous musical family and trained in Havana’s rigorous conservatories, while Martinez honed his craft on the streets, learning the deeply rooted percussion and vocal traditions of Afro-Cuban folkloric and religious music. Together, they create a dynamic fusion of virtuosity, rhythm, and cultural storytelling. Their collaboration bridges generations and musical perspectives, blending jazz, Cuban roots, and contemporary sounds into an exhilarating experience. With a rare chemistry born from two distinct artistic paths, Rodriguez and Martinez reveal the limitless possibilities of Cuban music.