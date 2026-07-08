Alamo HOOT (Harmonica Organization of Texas) Monthly Jam
Alamo HOOT (Harmonica Organization of Texas) Monthly Jam
Monthly Jam session open to all musicians and singers. Backing band and backline provided. We are a harmonica club, so there will be harmonica players rotating on the stage throughout the event.
Dakota East Side Ice House
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Jul 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harmonica Organization of Texas - Alamo Chapter
2107059740
alamohoot@outlook.com
Dakota East Side Ice House
433 S HackberrySan Antonio, Texas 78203
210 854-9011
totretcindy@att.net