Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Fall means farmers market season! Grab a coffee, shop local, enjoy live music, homemade goods, and meet some of our sweetest SNIPSA rescues at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market.
Make your Sunday extra sweet: adopt with SNIPSA!
Sunday, October 11th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209