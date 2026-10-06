Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

Fall means farmers market season! Grab a coffee, shop local, enjoy live music, homemade goods, and meet some of our sweetest SNIPSA rescues at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market.

Make your Sunday extra sweet: adopt with SNIPSA!

Sunday, October 11th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/