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Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

Fall means farmers market season! Grab a coffee, shop local, enjoy live music, homemade goods, and meet some of our sweetest SNIPSA rescues at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market.

Make your Sunday extra sweet: adopt with SNIPSA!

Sunday, October 11th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209
San Antonio, Texas 78209