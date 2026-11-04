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Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel

Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel

Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel

Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Event Details:
Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

9:00am - Breakfast Mix & Mingle
9:30am - Opening remarks
10:00am - Panel: Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent - Moderated by Danya Pérez, journalist with the San Antonio Report, the panel will explore how San Antonio can intentionally prepare talent that is not only workforce-ready but globally competitive.

Panelists:
Dr. Mike Flores - Alamo Colleges District Chancellor
Dr. Karen McBride - Executive Director, CCID
Kenneth Johnson - Director of International Markets & Business Development, SWBC
Bruno Zepeda - Rector, Universidad Tecmilenio

11:00am - Conclusion

Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
TPR Headquarters
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78205

Paid parking options:
Frost Tower with garage entrances on W Travis St and Camaron St
Inspire Parking Garage at 121 N Laredo, 78207
Penner's parking lot at 311 W Commerce St, 78205

Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
Free
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org
https://tpr.org