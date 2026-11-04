Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel

Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Event Details:

Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

9:00am - Breakfast Mix & Mingle

9:30am - Opening remarks

10:00am - Panel: Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent - Moderated by Danya Pérez, journalist with the San Antonio Report, the panel will explore how San Antonio can intentionally prepare talent that is not only workforce-ready but globally competitive.

Panelists:

Dr. Mike Flores - Alamo Colleges District Chancellor

Dr. Karen McBride - Executive Director, CCID

Kenneth Johnson - Director of International Markets & Business Development, SWBC

Bruno Zepeda - Rector, Universidad Tecmilenio

11:00am - Conclusion

Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater

TPR Headquarters

321 W Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Paid parking options:

Frost Tower with garage entrances on W Travis St and Camaron St

Inspire Parking Garage at 121 N Laredo, 78207

Penner's parking lot at 311 W Commerce St, 78205