Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel
Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel
Alamo Colleges District International Education Week Breakfast Panel
Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Event Details:
Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
9:00am - Breakfast Mix & Mingle
9:30am - Opening remarks
10:00am - Panel: Preparing Globally Competent, Workforce-Ready Talent - Moderated by Danya Pérez, journalist with the San Antonio Report, the panel will explore how San Antonio can intentionally prepare talent that is not only workforce-ready but globally competitive.
Panelists:
Dr. Mike Flores - Alamo Colleges District Chancellor
Dr. Karen McBride - Executive Director, CCID
Kenneth Johnson - Director of International Markets & Business Development, SWBC
Bruno Zepeda - Rector, Universidad Tecmilenio
11:00am - Conclusion
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
TPR Headquarters
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Paid parking options:
Frost Tower with garage entrances on W Travis St and Camaron St
Inspire Parking Garage at 121 N Laredo, 78207
Penner's parking lot at 311 W Commerce St, 78205