The Japan-America Society of San Antonio (JASSA) invites the local community to celebrate Japanese culture and the beauty of autumn at our annual Fall Festival (Aki Matsuri). Held outdoors, rain or shine, at Camargo Park, this family-friendly event serves as a vibrant “one-stop” destination for all things Japan.

Festival goers can explore exquisite Ikebana (flower arranging) and Bonsai displays, visit informational tables for local Japanese community organizations, and enjoy authentic cuisine ranging from traditional favorites like yakisoba and onigiri to dishes provided by local Asian restaurants.

Our main stage bridges timeless heritage and modern trends, showcasing dynamic traditional performances alongside popular contemporary favorites like J-Pop, Cosplay, and interactive dances. Featuring a lively mix of local San Antonio vendors and performers from across Texas, the festival offers an immersive cultural experience for all ages.

Free Parking and Family Friendly! Join us on Saturday, October 3, 2026, for an unforgettable autumn celebration!