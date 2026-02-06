Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations, Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations, Tuesday, June 16, 2026
The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department is continuing the series of city-wide free community conversations to learn about the City’s efforts in creating and preserving affordable housing. Community conversations highlight information about the voter-approved 2022-2027 Affordable Housing Bond, the City’s 10-year Strategic Housing Implementation Plan, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s five-year Consolidated Plan. All sessions will feature facilitated discussions to gather feedback from the community on the impact and opportunities of the program. Conversations take place in an open-style format with the opportunity to engage at any point during the program.
Learn more at SASpeakUp.com/AffordableHousingBond.
YMCA
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Neighborhood and Housing Services Department - City of San Antonio
YMCA
3122 Roosevelt Ave.San Antonio, Texas 78214