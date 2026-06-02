Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations, Thursday, 6/4/26

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department is continuing the series of city-wide free community conversations to learn about the City’s efforts in creating and preserving affordable housing. Community conversations highlight information about the voter-approved 2022-2027 Affordable Housing Bond, the City’s 10-year Strategic Housing Implementation Plan, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s five-year Consolidated Plan. All sessions will feature facilitated discussions to gather feedback from the community on the impact and opportunities of the program. Conversations take place in an open-style format with the opportunity to engage at any point during the program.

Learn more at SASpeakUp.com/AffordableHousingBond

