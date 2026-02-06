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Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations, Saturday, June 13, 2026

Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations, Saturday, June 13, 2026

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department is continuing the series of city-wide free community conversations to learn about the City’s efforts in creating and preserving affordable housing. Community conversations highlight information about the voter-approved 2022-2027 Affordable Housing Bond, the City’s 10-year Strategic Housing Implementation Plan, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s five-year Consolidated Plan. All sessions will feature facilitated discussions to gather feedback from the community on the impact and opportunities of the program. Conversations take place in an open-style format with the opportunity to engage at any point during the program.

Learn more at SASpeakUp.com/AffordableHousingBond

Guerra Branch Library
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Neighborhood and Housing Services Department - City of San Antonio
SA.GOV/NHSD

Artist Group Info

Gary.E.Cooper@Outlook.com
Guerra Branch Library
7978 Military Drive West
San Antonio, Texas 78227
210-207-9070
stephen.jackson@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D174203317