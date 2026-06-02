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Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations

Affordable Housing Bond Community Conversations

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department is continuing the series of city-wide free community conversations to learn about the City’s efforts in creating and preserving affordable housing. Community conversations highlight information about the voter-approved 2022-2027 Affordable Housing Bond, the City’s 10-year Strategic Housing Implementation Plan, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s five-year Consolidated Plan.

All sessions will feature facilitated discussions to gather feedback from the community on the impact and opportunities of the program. Conversations take place in an open-style format with the opportunity to engage at any point during the program.
Learn more at https://saspeakup.com/AffordableHousingBond

ASL + Spanish Interpretation available at all events.

Bob Ross Senior Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Neighborhood and Housing Services Department - City of San Antonio
SA.GOV/NHSD
Bob Ross Senior Center
2219 Babcock Road
San Antonio, Texas