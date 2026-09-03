© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AccessAbility fest

AccessAbility fest

Join disABILITYsa for our 20th anniversary of AccessAbility fest – a community resource festival, conference, and march proudly serving all abilities. Free, inclusive, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, performances, activities, and demonstrations, while learning about the organizations, products, programs, and services that promote independence and inclusion where people with disabilities live, learn, work and play.

The festival kicks off with our abilitySTRONG March celebrating disability pride and inclusion, and ends in Travis Park with exhibitors, activities, and entertainment. AccessAbility fest is a gateway to resources in areas such Education, Employment, Housing, Transportation, Recreation and Social Connection, Health and Nutrition, Therapies and Rehabs, Support Services, and more.

This FREE celebration is open to the whole community. RSVP at accessabilityfest.com to let us know you’re coming!

Travis Park
This is a FREE celebration open to the whole community. However, we ask that you RSVP to let us know you’re coming!
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

disABILITYsa
2107047262
mcawthon@disabilitysa.org
https://www.accessabilityfest.com/
Travis Park
301 E Travis St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102076517
downtownreservations@sanantonio.gov
https://www.travisparksa.com/