Join disABILITYsa for our 20th anniversary of AccessAbility fest – a community resource festival, conference, and march proudly serving all abilities. Free, inclusive, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, performances, activities, and demonstrations, while learning about the organizations, products, programs, and services that promote independence and inclusion where people with disabilities live, learn, work and play.

The festival kicks off with our abilitySTRONG March celebrating disability pride and inclusion, and ends in Travis Park with exhibitors, activities, and entertainment. AccessAbility fest is a gateway to resources in areas such Education, Employment, Housing, Transportation, Recreation and Social Connection, Health and Nutrition, Therapies and Rehabs, Support Services, and more.

This FREE celebration is open to the whole community. RSVP at accessabilityfest.com to let us know you’re coming!

