ABRA Cadabra - The Music & Magic of ABBA

Attention all ABBA fans! Get ready for a night of glittering costumes, irresistible melodies, and pure joy when ABRA Cadabra— the internationally acclaimed ABBA Concert Experience —takes the stage at San Angelo Performing Arts Center in the Murphey Performance Hall for the 1st time on September 21, 2026 @ 7 pm.

For 25 years, ABRA Cadabra has been captivating audiences across the globe with faithful yet fresh performances of ABBA's timeless hits. From "Dancing Queen" to "Mamma Mia" and "Take a Chance on Me," the band blends meticulous musical detail with colorful visuals and an atmosphere designed to get audiences on their feet.

The result is a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle featuring a live band, dancers, dazzling costumes, and multiple wardrobe changes. Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and dance along, creating a shared moment of nostalgia and celebration.

Connect with ABRA Cadabra on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok @ATributeToABBA and online at www.iloveabba.com

📣 Here’s what our fans are saying 🫶

“Best show we've ever seen!” – Gilberte Nowlan – Moncton, NB

“I've seen tributes to ABBA before, they were great, but you are the best. If you come back East we will be there!” –Jack Hayward – Fredericton, NB

“Just saw your show in Regina. WOW! You guys are amazing - I took my (80+) mom and she loved it! The entire group is stunning, never seen any performers acknowledge their entire crew, go into the audience and so obviously love what you do! Thank you…we will come again!” - Rhonda Lamb – Regina, SK

Check them out below!

https://youtu.be/cDWf-dawMGE?si=DgjHQf28J4VznzeC