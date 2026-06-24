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A View from the C-Suite

A View from the C-Suite

From new technologies to economic development and workforce growth, these C-Suite leaders have an inside track to the trends and through-lines to understand in order to prepare Bexar County's workforce needs in the years to come.

Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$225.00
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
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Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
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Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977
https://www.tpr.org/