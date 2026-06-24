A View from the C-Suite
A View from the C-Suite
From new technologies to economic development and workforce growth, these C-Suite leaders have an inside track to the trends and through-lines to understand in order to prepare Bexar County's workforce needs in the years to come.
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$225.00
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977