A Tribute to Mexican Heritage Presented by The Shops at La Cantera

The Shops at La Cantera presents a tribute to Mexican heritage combining Catrina couture,

live music, performance, and immersive visual storytelling in an open-air production created

by iLaCatrina®, 5:30 p.m., Sunday, October 11, Center Court.

Two collections Ancestral México and Puro Corazón, will feature Catrinas, each depicting a unique story inspired by Mexico’s ancestral roots.

the evening features live performances by multi-media artists Medusa Vill, William Prentiss, mezzo-soprano Matilda de la Garza, tenor Kevin Arratia, and PJ Entertainment, and a runway production with music by DJ Axelot, and immersive visuals by DJ Regio.

The event is open to the public. Seating in designated areas is available on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP Red Carpet begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by Runway Exposition at 6:30 p.m. The Shops at La Cantera is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway; Center Court is near Haywire and P.F. Chang’s. For more information visit www.TheShopsatLaCantera.com.

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