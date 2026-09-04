A Special Evening with Yo-Yo Ma and Jeffrey Kahane featuring Harmonium of Texas

Join Harmonium of Texas for a special one-night-only performance featuring legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma with Artistic Director & pianist Jeffrey Kahane on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio.

The program includes Rachmaninoff's Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, op. 19, Andrea Casarrubios's Herencia, and Dvořák's Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in B minor (side-by-side with YOSA). This unforgettable evening marks one of the highlights of Harmonium's inaugural season.

For additional information about Harmonium of Texas and the 2026–2027 season, visit www.harmoniumoftexas.org

