A Special Evening with Yo-Yo Ma and Jeffrey Kahane featuring Harmonium of Texas
A Special Evening with Yo-Yo Ma and Jeffrey Kahane featuring Harmonium of Texas
Join Harmonium of Texas for a special one-night-only performance featuring legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma with Artistic Director & pianist Jeffrey Kahane on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio.
The program includes Rachmaninoff's Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, op. 19, Andrea Casarrubios's Herencia, and Dvořák's Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in B minor (side-by-side with YOSA). This unforgettable evening marks one of the highlights of Harmonium's inaugural season.
For additional information about Harmonium of Texas and the 2026–2027 season, visit www.harmoniumoftexas.org
Lila Cockrell Theater / Convention Center
$120+ Tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Alamodome Box Office.
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Harmonium of Texas
210-201-6153
tickets@harmoniumoftexas.org
Lila Cockrell Theater / Convention Center
200 Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210.207.8500
info@stxso.com