A San Antonio Rose

San Antonio plays a unique role in the American landscape, going all the way back to the Papaya Native American tribes that roamed in our immediate area years before the Spanish missionaries ever arrived in what is now San Antonio.

The San Antonio Chamber Choir’s first offering begins in September with the first world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Vince Peterson. We explore the music, the people, the places that make San Antonio so special, and we celebrate this in the context of America’s 250th anniversary. In addition, the Baylor University Chamber Singers and their esteemed director, Dr. Kristina MacMullen, join us for this historic concert. Be ready to experience the music and life of San Antonio in a unique and enriching way.

