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A San Antonio Rose

A San Antonio Rose

San Antonio plays a unique role in the American landscape, going all the way back to the Papaya Native American tribes that roamed in our immediate area years before the Spanish missionaries ever arrived in what is now San Antonio.

The San Antonio Chamber Choir’s first offering begins in September with the first world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Vince Peterson. We explore the music, the people, the places that make San Antonio so special, and we celebrate this in the context of America’s 250th anniversary. In addition, the Baylor University Chamber Singers and their esteemed director, Dr. Kristina MacMullen, join us for this historic concert. Be ready to experience the music and life of San Antonio in a unique and enriching way.

Chapel of the Incarnate Word
$12-$30 $12 Student rush tickets available at the door before the concert.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Chamber Choir
info@sachamberchoir.org
https://www.sachamberchoir.org
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
4503 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
314-629-4078
8vamch@gmail.com
wwwccvichapel.org/caritasconcerts