A Renaissance Lesson and Carols
A Renaissance Lesson and Carols
Musica Sacra San Antonio presents a Renaissance Lessons and Carols with the Musica Sacra Chamber Choir, San Antonio Recorder Ensemble, organist Bill Benefield, and harpist Sonja Westberg, directed by Owen Duggan.
Featured works include "Creator alme siderum" by Spanish composer Francisco Guerrero, "Verbum caro factum est" by German composer Hans Leo Hassler, Advent and Christmas carols from Kings College Cambridge, and a beautiful new work about the Nativity, "Talla Miracula" by American composer Brad Nix. Located in the warm space and acoustics of the Immaculate Conception Chapel of the Oblate School of Theology, conveniently located near San Pedro Avenue. Persons of all faiths are welcome.
Immaculate Conception Chapel, Oblate School of Theology
Suggested donations $20 for adults, $5 for students.
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Musica Sacra San Antonio
2102415589
musicasacraSA@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Owen Duggan, Music Director
owendugg@gmail.com
Immaculate Conception Chapel, Oblate School of Theology
285 Oblate DriveSan Antonio , Texas 78216
(210) 341-1366