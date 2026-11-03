A Renaissance Lesson and Carols

Musica Sacra San Antonio presents a Renaissance Lessons and Carols with the Musica Sacra Chamber Choir, San Antonio Recorder Ensemble, organist Bill Benefield, and harpist Sonja Westberg, directed by Owen Duggan.

Featured works include "Creator alme siderum" by Spanish composer Francisco Guerrero, "Verbum caro factum est" by German composer Hans Leo Hassler, Advent and Christmas carols from Kings College Cambridge, and a beautiful new work about the Nativity, "Talla Miracula" by American composer Brad Nix. Located in the warm space and acoustics of the Immaculate Conception Chapel of the Oblate School of Theology, conveniently located near San Pedro Avenue. Persons of all faiths are welcome.